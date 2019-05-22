Gujarat: Crocodile rescued by Wildlife Rescue team from a house

A crocodile entered into a house in Raval village here on Wednesday triggering panic among the residents before it was rescued by the Wildlife rescue team.
The crocodile crawled into the kitchen of a local resident before it was taken away by the forest officials and released at a safe spot.
Incidents of crocodile from nearby Vishwamitra river entering residential areas of Vadodara in search of water and food have become common.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
