Gujarat: Crocodile rescued by Wildlife Rescue team from a house

A crocodile entered into a house in Raval village here on Wednesday triggering panic among the residents before it was rescued by the Wildlife rescue team.

The crocodile crawled into the kitchen of a local resident before it was taken away by the forest officials and released at a safe spot.

Incidents of crocodile from nearby Vishwamitra river entering residential areas of Vadodara in search of water and food have become common.

