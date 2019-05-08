Gunfight continues after attackers storm Counterpart International's building in Kabul

Gunmen stormed in the Shahr-e-Naw area here on Wednesday, in an attack whose responsibility has been claimed by

Heavy explosion and gunfire could be heard in the region in the morning, as gunfighting continues, according to TOLOnews.

Nusrat Rahimi, a for Ministry of Interior Affairs, highlighted that the police surrounded the area and rescued around 150 people of the organisation.

Even though casualties are feared, the authorities are yet to give an official figure. At least 15 wounded were rushed to the hospital, according to Wahid Mayar, the for

The police are still trying to clear the building, as per Rahimi. TOLOnews' stated that an explosive-laden vehicle was seized from the attackers by the police.

An unspecified number of gunmen stormed the on Wednesday morning. Ambulances, firefighters and military vehicles rushed near the attack scene immediately.

This comes almost 20 days after an attack on a government building that left scores dead in

The US to strongly condemned the attack, which comes at a time when there are rising calls for peace in the country.

"Strongly condemn attack against US NGO in today. The targeted organization helps local communities, trains journalists and supports the Afghan people. For this, it is the target of senseless violence. Thanks to for rapid response," he tweeted.

The UN mission in also denounced the attack on the international organisation, adding that the assault deliberately targets civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)