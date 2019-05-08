Death toll mounts to 8 in Lahore suicide bombing, 25 wounded

-
At least eight people, including three police personnel, were killed and 25 others were wounded in the suicide bombing outside the Data Darbar shrine here on Wednesday morning, according to Punjab Police spokesperson.
"It was a suicide bombing. The target was a vehicle of the elite force that was stationed outside the gate for checking," Geo News quoted Punjab Police spokesperson Nayab Haider, as saying.
Authorities believe that the suspected attacker's body is amongst those brought to Mayo Hospital in the aftermath of the bombing.
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack which took place at around 8:45 am today. Khan has sought a report of the incident.
The 11th-century shrine was previously targeted in 2010, during which 40 people lost their lives. The latest attack rattled the Muslim community as it comes during the holy month of Ramzan.
