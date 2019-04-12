Taliban announces spring offensive in Afghanistan

The announced their annual spring offensive in on Friday with a special focus on capturing urban areas.

The statement came amid peace talks with the US and just few days ahead of a scheduled intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha, Qatar, in which representatives of the government are expected to take part, reports news.

"As defending one's religion, homeland, life, property and honour is compulsory and complete independence of an Islamic country from the clutches of foreign occupation a jihadi obligation, hence for the fulfilment of this responsibility, the Islamic Emirate declares Operations," the said in a statement.

In the spring, the improving weather allows fighters to resume operations after three months of cold.

"Our jihadi obligation has not yet ended. They (the US) not only maintain political control of our homeland but daily bomb our fellow countrymen. They used the administration to continue killing Afghans, extending occupation and preventing an Islamic system by announcing Khalid military operations," the Taliban said referring to an annual military operation announced by the on March 21.

The Taliban forces are this time launching their spring offensive nearly 15 days ahead of their normal time. They usually resume fighting at the end of April.

The group is looking to capture urban areas this year and asked its fighters to pay attention to the prevention of civilian casualties, to protect the lives and property of fellow Afghans and welfare projects during the Al-Fath operation.

In the first hours of their spring offensive, a Taliban said its fighters used mortars to attack Bagram airbase, the largest in the country, and inflicted losses on the Americans.

The group is scheduled to meet Afghan politicians and representatives of the government between April 19-21 in for an intra-Afghan dialogue.

If it happens, it will be the first meeting between representatives and the Taliban since the US started peace talks with the latter in 2018.

