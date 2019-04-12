Taliban announces spring offensive in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Afghan official: Taliban hit army checkpoint, kill 6 troops
Army fully prepared to deal with any fallout of US pullout from Afghanistan
Hold Taliban, IS clashes claim 23 lives in Afghanistan
Taliban key commander among 10 killed in Afghanistan
Airstrikes kill 27 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan
-
The Taliban announced their annual spring offensive in Afghanistan on Friday with a special focus on capturing urban areas.
The statement came amid peace talks with the US and just few days ahead of a scheduled intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha, Qatar, in which representatives of the government are expected to take part, reports Efe news.
"As defending one's religion, homeland, life, property and honour is compulsory and complete independence of an Islamic country from the clutches of foreign occupation a jihadi obligation, hence for the fulfilment of this responsibility, the Islamic Emirate declares Al-Fath Jihadi Operations," the Taliban said in a statement.
In the spring, the improving weather allows Taliban fighters to resume operations after three months of cold.
"Our jihadi obligation has not yet ended. They (the US) not only maintain political control of our homeland but daily bomb our fellow countrymen. They used the Kabul administration to continue killing Afghans, extending occupation and preventing an Islamic system by announcing Khalid military operations," the Taliban said referring to an annual military operation announced by the Afghan Defence Ministry on March 21.
The Taliban forces are this time launching their spring offensive nearly 15 days ahead of their normal time. They usually resume fighting at the end of April.
The group is looking to capture urban areas this year and asked its fighters to pay attention to the prevention of civilian casualties, to protect the lives and property of fellow Afghans and guard welfare projects during the Al-Fath operation.
In the first hours of their spring offensive, a Taliban spokesman said its fighters used mortars to attack Bagram airbase, the largest US military installation in the country, and inflicted losses on the Americans.
The group is scheduled to meet Afghan politicians and representatives of the government between April 19-21 in Doha for an intra-Afghan dialogue.
If it happens, it will be the first meeting between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban since the US started peace talks with the latter in 2018.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU