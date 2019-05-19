Maharashtra: Naxals call for bandh, torch truck in Gadchiroli

Naxals on Sunday a truck stationed at a wood depot in Maharashtra's district.

The ultras also called for a bandh in the district to stage their protest against the killings of two fellow women in an encounter by security forces that took place last month.

Banners and pamphlets calling for 'bandh' were put up in villages of Etapalli tehsil at several places.

Interestingly, fifteen police personnel and a had lost their lives in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in on May 1.

A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from in to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at around 12:30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)