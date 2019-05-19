Maharashtra: Naxals call for bandh, torch truck in Gadchiroli

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Naxals set ablaze 27 machines, vehicles in Gadchiroli
Maharashtra: Naxals trigger IED blast while voting underway; no casualties reported
Naxals set ablaze six vehicles in Maharashtra
Three dead, 25 injured as tractor overturns in Gadchiroli
7 Naxals, including 3 women, surrender in Maha's Gadchiroli
-
Naxals on Sunday torched a truck stationed at a wood depot in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
The ultras also called for a bandh in the district to stage their protest against the killings of two fellow women in an encounter by security forces that took place last month.
Banners and pamphlets calling for 'bandh' were put up in villages of Etapalli tehsil at several places.
Interestingly, fifteen police personnel and a driver had lost their lives in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in Gadchiroli on May 1.
A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at around 12:30 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU