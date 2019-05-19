Even corrupts have confidence, doesn't mean they will win: Anupam Kher

Even corrupt people like candidate 'can have confidence but that does not mean they will win,' said veteran on Sunday after casting his vote.

"Even the corrupt people can have confidence, they (Pawan and party) rely on their corruption while the honest ones rely on their honesty. Doesn't mean they will win," said talking to reporters here.

He also said he is feeling a major shift had come in the mood of the nation in the ongoing elections with people actively supporting the development done by the BJP and supporting candidates beyond the boundaries of caste and religion.

"People all across are looking for a kind of leaders who can bring their dreams to life. This is true for Chandigarh, in and the rest of the country. Development is the agenda in this election while caste, creed and religion have fortunately taken a backseat and this is a great sign," he added.

Kher's Kirron is contesting against of from Chandigarh constituency.

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

