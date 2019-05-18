Air-conditioned polling booth in Indore offers tea-coffee, buttermilk to voters

A polling booth in parliamentary constituency will offer a unique experience as it is equipped with facilities like air-conditioner, RO drinking water, cafeteria, medical desk, and facilities for specially-abled voters.

will go to polls during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

The polling booth number 215 located at Jall Auditorium in Kanchan Bagh area of the city has been developed by collaborating efforts of the Management Association (IMA) and the district administration.

Talking about the facilities available at the polling booth, the IMA said: "The entire booth is air-conditioned and there is sufficient parking facility available. Besides, the booth will be having amenities like RO drinking water, kids play zone and safety lockers."

"Instructions in braille have been made available at the venue to facilitate blind citizens who will be coming at the booth to cast their votes. While air-cooled waiting lounge and comfortable sitting arrangements have been made available at the centre," he said.

The IMA further said, "Arrangements have also been made for amenities like medical desk with first aid, ambulance, sugar and check facility at the centre."

"We will be welcoming the voters at the booth with tea, coffee, buttermilk, thandai, flavoured milk, and biscuits," he said, adding that special arrangements for specially abled and senior citizens including pick and drop facility by green vehicles will be available too at the booth.

Fifty-nine parliamentary constituencies across the country will go for polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)