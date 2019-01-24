JUST IN
Gurugram building collapse: Rescue ops called off

ANI  |  General News 

The rescue operations in the Gurugram building collapse incident has been called off by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday.

Seven bodies have been recovered after a four-storey building collapsed at Ullawas locality in Haryana's Gurugram, adjoining the national capital.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs three lakh to the family members of the victims who died in the building collapse incident.

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 19:38 IST

