Gurugram building collapse: Rescue ops called off

The rescue operations in the collapse incident has been called off by the Force (NDRF) on Friday.

Seven bodies have been recovered after a four-storey building collapsed at Ullawas locality in Haryana's Gurugram, adjoining the capital.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday.

Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs three lakh to the family members of the victims who died in the building collapse incident.

Three Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Force (SDRF) personnel were also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

