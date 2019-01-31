Hamilton ODI: Boult storm restricts India to 92 runs

Indian batting order faced a dramatic collapse as New Zealand bowled out the entire team for a score of 92 runs in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series here at the Seddon Park on Thursday.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult gave a sensational performance and picked up a haul of five wickets to bundle out India within 31 overs. None of the Indian batsmen could effectively tackle the swinging deliveries of the New Zealand pacers and threw away their wickets quite cheaply.
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was impressive with the bat in the Napier ODI, was the first one to lose his wicket when he was trapped by Boult in front of the wickets at the score of 13. His partner and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to make an impression on the day as he got out for 7 runs.
While Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went back to pavilion for a duck, debutant Shubnam Gill could only contribute 9 runs to the team's total.
India had lost five wickets at the score of 33 and with no MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli in the team, the batting order looked fragile.
Kedar Jadhav also got out after scoring one run followed by the dismissal of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1) and Hardik Pandya (16).
India's highest partnership of the day was of 25 runs between Yuzvendra Chahal (18*) and Kuldeep Yadav (15).
For New Zealand, Boult picked a five-wicket haul and Colin de Grandhomme scalped three wickets. Spinner Todd Astle and fast bowler James Neesham, on the other hand, contributed with one wicket each.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
