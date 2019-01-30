Hockey India names 20-member junior women's team for matches against France

on Wednesday named the Indian Junior Women's team for the upcoming matches against to be held in and Gorakhpur, beginning February 8.

The team is slated to play a total of four matches. The first two will take place at Stadium in on February 8 and 9 respectively. While the third match is scheduled to be played at the College in on February 11.

and will return to for the fourth and last match, which will be played on February 13.

"The upcoming matches against the French Women's National team will be helpful for our team in gaining match-fitness and experience different match situations," said.

"We will be up against a group of players who have played together for a considerably long time, and I feel our team's combination for the matches is such that it will give all the players an opportunity to contribute with their efforts on the field," said Singh.

"Our players will get a much-needed exposure and this challenge will help us in developing these players for bigger challenges that the team is going to face in the future including the 8th Women's Junior Asia Cup," the added.

Following is the 20-member Junior Women's Team:

Goalkeepers--Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo

Defenders--Philicia Toppo, Gagandeep Kaur, Salima Tete, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders--Mahima Choudhary, Prabhleen Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Reet, Baljeet Kaur, Preeti

Forwards--Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Ajmina Kujur, Jyoti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)