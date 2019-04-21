Haris Sohail feels his form is in good place since Australia series

-
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has said that his confidence and form have been in a good place since their five matches one-day series against Australia, which was played last month in the UAE.
"Since the Australia series, my confidence and form are in a good place," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Sohail, as saying.
The left-hander missed several seasons amid his chronic knee injury.
The latest frustrating setback came during their three Test match series against South Africa which commenced on December 26, forcing him to miss that whole tour and putting his World Cup berth in serious jeopardy.
The 30-year old smashed unbeaten 101 in the first ODI against Australia and smashed his second ton in the fifth ODI, elevating his chances for getting a World Cup call.
Sohail was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in that series which ultimately helped him secure a spot in Pakistan's preliminary 15-member World Cup squad which was announced on April 18.
Sohail also expressed that he still struggles because of the injuries but is trying to put his injury behind once and for all.
"What happened to me was that I was operated on incorrectly, and I struggle because of that. Nobody wants to live through injuries, but as a sportsman, injuries do happen in cricket," he said.
"I'm trying to complete my rehab properly and put my injury behind me once and for all. But because it was operated upon incorrectly, I do struggle with it sometimes," he said.
