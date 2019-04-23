Udit Raj removes 'chowkidar' prefix after LS ticket denial, adds it back

BJP MP Udit Raj, who had removed the prefix 'chowkidar' from his Twitter handle, has added it back to his name.
He had removed the prefix after BJP announced Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans' candidature from the North West Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Hans joined the party in 2016.
However, Raj, who was elected from the constituency in 2014, later added the word 'chowkidar' before his name.
Earlier in the day, he wrote on Twitter that he would resign from BJP if he is denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi.
"I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do goodbye to party. I am still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself," the MP tweeted.
"In 2014, I trusted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and merged my "Indian Justice Party" with BJP. I now realise many smaller regional parties have benefited more by remaining independent. Is it my fault to be known as a "Tall" Dalit Leader? Doesn't the grand party BJP want a leader who has been chosen by Dalits themselves?" Raj, who is also the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said in a press release.\.
The BJP MP asked, "Was it my mistake to support Dalits in Bharat Band Andolan for SC/ST and Roster Point... is speaking for women in this country on Sabrimala considered wrong?
Expressing his disappointment for not getting a Lok Sabha ticket, the BJP leader said, "I deeply regret that BJP is hurting me. Entire India thinks that BJP offers tickets based on hard work, honesty and capability. It appears this is not the truth. In reality the decision making of whether to give ticket or deny ticket is based on some inscrutable internal standards."
"I feel deeply hurt that I was not even given a chance to defend myself. The entire experience of the ticket denial was not graceful. We even ask the youngest person working in a house for his or her opinion, however I was not taken in to confidence & that has left me feel like an orphan today," he said.
In 2014, Raj had defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rakhi Birla by over one lakh votes in North West Delhi.
Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, and BJP has announced candidates for all the constituencies - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi, Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi and Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi.
Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
