Udit Raj removes 'chowkidar' prefix after LS ticket denial, adds it back

Udit Raj, who had removed the prefix 'chowkidar' from his handle, has added it back to his name.

He had removed the prefix after announced Punjabi Hans Raj Hans' candidature from the North West Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Hans joined the party in 2016.

However, Raj, who was elected from the constituency in 2014, later added the word 'chowkidar' before his name.

Earlier in the day, he wrote on that he would resign from if he is denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from

"I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do goodbye to party. I am still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself," the tweeted.

"In 2014, I trusted the leadership of and merged my "Indian Justice Party" with BJP. I now realise many smaller regional parties have benefited more by remaining independent. Is it my fault to be known as a "Tall" Dalit Doesn't the grand party BJP want a who has been chosen by Dalits themselves?" Raj, who is also the Chairman of the All Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said in a press release.\.

The BJP asked, "Was it my mistake to support Dalits in Bharat Band Andolan for SC/ST and Roster Point... is speaking for women in this country on Sabrimala considered wrong?

Expressing his disappointment for not getting a Lok Sabha ticket, the BJP said, "I deeply regret that BJP is hurting me. Entire thinks that BJP offers tickets based on hard work, honesty and capability. It appears this is not the truth. In reality the decision making of whether to give ticket or deny ticket is based on some inscrutable internal standards."

"I feel deeply hurt that I was not even given a chance to defend myself. The entire experience of the ticket denial was not graceful. We even ask the youngest person working in a house for his or her opinion, however I was not taken in to confidence & that has left me feel like an orphan today," he said.

In 2014, Raj had defeated (AAP) candidate by over one lakh votes in North West

has seven Lok Sabha seats, and BJP has announced candidates for all the constituencies - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi, from South Delhi, from North West Delhi, from East Delhi and from

Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)