The next time you feel an awkward question about sex is bothering you, head straight to a new by whose sole aim is to resolve your embarrassing queries.

In a bid to help curious teens get the right information when it comes to sex, an NGO called has designed a new chatbot, called Roo, which can answer questions about health, bodies, relationships, and more, FastCompany reported.

The is available for the curious minds of teens aged 13-17 as well as adults who have a question but don't know where to find the right answer. There are five gender options to choose from to receive custom answers.

One can either type in a query or choose from a range of questions such as, "How do I tell someone I like them?", "What will happen to me if I masturbate too much?", "What is the right age to have sex for the first time?" and so on.

A lot of us head straight to do a on the internet because asking adults can get awkward. However, Roo is designed in a way that teens feel comfortable texting their queries. It is positioned as a credible and approachable source for accurate information which keeps your queries discreet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)