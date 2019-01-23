Video game revenue peaked at USD 43.8 billion in 2018: Report

industry had a year as the revenue peaked up 18 per cent in 2018, compared to previous years.

According to new data released by the Software Association and The NPD Group, video game revenue in 2018 reached a new peak of USD 43.8 billion. This figure also surpasses numbers for which are estimated to earn around USD 28.8 billion in 2018, reported.

The impressive growth of is apparently seen as a threat by video streaming platforms such as who reportedly are concerned more than Fortnite than rival

The revenue growth is attributed across the spectrum of the gaming industry, including and mobile gaming. The hardware, peripherals and also spiked owing to physical and digital sales, in-game purchases and subscriptions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)