Skullcandy introduces new on-ear headphones 'Riff Wireless'

Skullcandy, Inc., the performance and lifestyle audio brand founded at the intersection of innovation and creative culture, announced the latest addition to their wireless portfolio - Riff Wireless - available now at Skullcandy.in.
Utilising the same award-winning acoustic technology of their latest wireless headphones, Riff Wireless is the perfect companion for young trendsetters looking for an affordable pair of great quality headphones.
Riff Wireless' durable, lightweight design includes a bendable headband and a full range of fit adjustments with a soft-touch finish that ensures comfort all day long. Riff Wireless features Bluetooth® capability, 12 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge technology - providing two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge to keep music going throughout the day. Riff Wireless folds flat or can be collapsed for convenient storage when on the go.
"The 'Riff Wireless' headphones offers the best in class audio experience with premium acoustics, innovation in voice technology and unrivaled comfort. We believe this is the perfect headphone for our young customers who prefer an affordable, convenient and comfortable audio experience while they are on the move," said founder and CEO of Brandeyes Distributors Pvt. Ltd, Amlan Bhattacharjya.
Riff Wireless is designed to fit naturally within the everyday life of wireless headphone users looking for a stylish way to experience music. Riff Wireless includes a built-in microphone, call, track, volume control and activate assistant. The headphones come in four on-trend color ways: Blue, Gray, White and Black.
Riff Wireless is available now at Skullcandy.in for Rs. 5,999 and at select retailers.
