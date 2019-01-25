Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ to sport hole-punch cameras, 3.5mm headphone jack

With less than a month left for Samsung's 'Unpacked 2019' event, in which the company is expected to introduce its next-in-line flagship smartphones, the images of the upcoming Galaxy and Galaxy S10+ are showing up in leaks.

In the latest revelation by All About Samsung, the Galaxy and Galaxy S10+ have been detailed in almost their entirety through a set of images. Based on the images, both the models of the flagship range will sport thinner bezels and the new punch-hole front cameras.

Interestingly, the upcoming Galaxy range will retain the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring you don't need to throw away your favourite earphones just yet. However, battery and data exchange will be made through USB- at the bottom.

If the rumours are anything to go by, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will feature screen while the cheaper variant Galaxy S10E will sport an LCD screen. The top-end Galaxy S10+ will sport dual-cameras on the front. Improvements are anticipated to be in terms of the battery, camera capabilities, and support for fast-charging.

