Odisha-based miniature artist carves WC trophy on pencil tip

With fever set to the nation, an Odisha-based miniature artist, L Eshwar Rao, has chosen a unique way to express his love for the game.

With the cricketing tournament set to begin in two days, Rao has carved trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team.

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup.

"I thought of making this trophy a bit different, so I made the trophy using tamarind seeds. I collected the tamarind seeds and crafted them accordingly to make trophy. I coloured the seeds and gave the trophy a proper shape," Rao told ANI on Tuesday.

"Making the is difficult as all the three stumps should be visible and the ball needs to be at the top of the stumps. It took me two days to make the trophy," he added.

Rao, who hails from Jatni village, also used the opportunity to extend good wishes to the Indian team. "I wish the Indian team all the best for the upcoming World Cup and I specially made the trophy for the Virat Kohli-led team," he said.

The World Cup is scheduled to be played in England and from May 30 to July 14. The hosts England will take on in the opening match of the tournament.

will take on in their opening match of the tournament on June 5.

