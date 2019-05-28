Ex-Aussie greats pick World Cup dark horse

With England, and appearing to be favourites in the forthcoming ICC Men's World Cup, there is always a dark horse who can cause an upset.

Four former Australian cricketers picked up New Zealand, runners-up, and West Indies, two-time champions, as popular choices for the 50-over showpiece event.

" I just think they have got a little bit of confidence going on there at the moment. They have played pretty well in recent times," com.au quoted Andrew Symonds, a member of the 2003 and winning squad, as saying.

"And will be itching to potentially go out on a winning note. The grounds will suit the way he plays. They are my dark horse," Symonds said.

Allan Border, winning captain, too backed the West Indies, calling the side a very dangerous team.

"I look at the side and I think that's a very dangerous cricket team. If they get some momentum going they could be very, very dangerous," the legendary batsman said.

"I know as the game gets shorter they get more dangerous, but I think the 50-over game suits them playing in England. I think their cricket is well-suited to that. Watch out for the West Indies," Border added.

Mark Waugh, member of winning team, picked over the and He said runners-up can field and run between the wickets well.

"Probably They were in the last World Cup final. They are probably going to rely on a few players like Kane Williamson, and But they always seem to play well. They field well, they are disciplined, they run between wickets well, they are always well-coached, always in for the fight," Waugh said.

"I think they could make the semifinals. They are probably the dark horse. The West Indies probably have the batting but not the to be a threat. South Africa, I suppose, they are going to rely on Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and maybe Kagiso Rabada. They will be a threat but probably will be a roughie," he added.

Squaring the votes between New Zealand and West Indies, Brett Lee, member of winning squad, threw his weight behind the Kiwi side.

"The dark horse would be New Zealand, but will play some good cricket. They probably don't have the batting that they would like but their unit is outstanding," Lee said.

This year's World Cup is set to run from May 30 to July 14 in the UK. England and will play in the curtain-raiser at the Oval in

