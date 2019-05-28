Ramandeep returns to squad for FIH Men's Series Finals

Striker returned to the squad as on Tuesday named the 18-member team for the much-awaited FIH Men's Series Finals, beginning June 6 at

Ramandeep last wore the colours at the FIH in Breda last year. He had since been out of action due to a The team will be led by and Vice-Captained by

The event will see grouped in Pool A along with Russia, and while the 18th Gold Medalist Japan, Mexico, USA and are grouped in Pool B.

Experienced PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak will defend India's goalpost while Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, and will add to India's defenders.

The midfield will see Manpreet play a key role along with Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and The forward-line will see Ramandeep, Gursahibjit Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh along with Mandeep.

India will open its campaign on June 6 against and will be aiming to finish on the top in order to make it for the Olympic Qualifying event to be held later this year.

"I am very much looking forward to my first FIH tournament as Chief of the Indian team. The FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 is an important step in the Olympic qualification process," Chief expressed.

"We have selected a well-balanced group including Ramandeep Singh, who is returning from and who was rested for the Australian tour. Sumit and too return to bolster our defensive capabilities and our Penalty Corner. Simranjeet also returns to add some flexibility and strike power to the forward-line," said Reid about the team composition.

Speaking about India's preparedness for the tournament, Reid noted, "Our focus for the tournament will be the consistency of performance. To achieve this will we need to respect every opposition and give our 100 percent every quarter, each half, each game. Our goal will be to be the best team we can be."

He further added that the team's emphasis at the moment is on circle entries, finishing, tight marking and tackling.

"The Australian tour made us very aware of the level we need to play at to compete with the best teams of the world and we need to aim for that each time we train and each time we play," Reid said.

"We are spending a lot of time at the moment on our circle entries, our finishing, tight marking and tackling and we want to see improvements in these areas. PCs are also important and we have chosen three drag flickers to use during the tournament," he concluded.

