HC issues notice to Delhi govt, DG Prisons over plea seeking appointment of law officers in jails

The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to government and Director General, Prisons, over a plea seeking appointment of officers in every jail in the capital.

A division bench comprising and Justice after pursuing the arguments sought response from the government and DG Prisons and posted the matter for further consideration on August 29.

The petition filed by seeks compliance of Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 which mandates that there shall be a for every jail.

He also mentioned that the compliance is done by the respondents in all respect except appointing for every jail. "From August 2016 to February 2019, there was no Law in and that the legal affairs used to be dealt by an officer equivalent to the rank of Superintendent," the petition stated.

Sahni through his petition also states that appointment of is essential for the following reasons like supervision of all legal matters, drafting and filing replies/responses to court matters, appearing in court along with government counsels, conduct research on legal issues pertaining to jail and prisoners.

The petitioner also made a representation to the government and DG prisons but no action was taken by the respondents in this regard.

Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000, mandates that there shall be a for every jail. Apart from the same, it further mandates that there shall be a Superintendent, Superintendent, a Medical Officer, for every jail.

