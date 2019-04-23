FIR lodged against Narsingh Yadav for campaigning with Congress candidate

police on Tuesday lodged a case against who is serving as an ACP with police after he was allegedly found campaigning for the

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Yadav under section 129 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, after he was found campaigning alongside Sanjay Nirupam, candidate from North West.

Section 129(2) states no member of a police force, shall endeavour to persuade any person to give his vote at an election, or to influence the voting of any person at an election in any manner.

The police have said that Yadav will face departmental proceedings.

