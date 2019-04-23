LS polls: Chief Ministers of Goa, Kerala and Gujarat cast vote

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday cast vote in their respective states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"This voting is being done for a corruption-free India. People are voting to remove poverty and unemployment," Pramod Sawant told media after voting along with his wife Sulakshana Sawant at Government Primary School in Sankhali.
Vijay Rupani along with his wife Anjali cast vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in Rajkot, Gujarat.
"Since morning, people are waiting in queues to cast votes. I have also voted with my family. All voters in Gujarat want to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country again. BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat," Rupani told ANI.
Vijayan also cast vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Kerala's Kannur district.
PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also cast her vote at a polling booth in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.
