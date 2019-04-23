LS polls: Chief Ministers of Goa, Kerala and Gujarat cast vote

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister Vijayan and Chief Minister on Tuesday cast vote in their respective states in the third phase of the elections.

"This voting is being done for a corruption-free People are voting to remove poverty and unemployment," Pramod told media after voting along with his wife Sulakshana at School in Sankhali.

along with his wife cast vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in Rajkot,

"Since morning, people are waiting in queues to cast votes. I have also voted with my family. All voters in want to see Narendra Modi become the of the country again. BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat," Rupani told ANI.

Vijayan also cast vote at a polling booth in RC UP School in Kerala's district.

and former Jammu and also cast her vote at a polling booth in Bijbehara area of district.

The seven-phase The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

The result for the election will be announced on May 23.

