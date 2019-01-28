HDFC ERGO launches #CamSurvey claim processing for 'Jaldi Claim' settlement

HDFC Company, India's third-largest non-life provider in the private sector, on Monday announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind #CamSurvey motor claim service, a part of the Company's 'Jaldi Claim' services.

The new #CamSurvey service will help reduce the time taken to process motor claims, in selected network workshops, on the external body of the vehicle.

HDFC believes that a claim is the moment-of-truth and speedy claim settlement is of utmost importance for the customer. With this in mind, the Company aims to revolutionize claim settlement processes through the 'Jaldi Claim' services which will offer quick and seamless settlement of claims.

As part of the #CamSurvey service, HDFC has installed cameras in network workshops which will enable them to assess the damages to the car. The cameras will be centrally controlled and pictures will be live-streamed for inspection. The pictures will be assessed by HDFC ERGO's central team through the live-stream and claims will be instantly approved.

This eliminates the process of appointing a to conduct the physical inspection of the vehicle. Moreover, it also saves the policyholders' valuable time and helps in quick settlement of claims arising from any minor damages to the body of the vehicle.

HDFC ERGO truly believes that customer service is of utmost importance in any and keeping this in mind, has evolved over the years to adopt newer technologies making processes simpler for the customers. The Company was the first in the non-life sector to launch a mobile application - the Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) App in 2012 and more recently launched the Overnight Vehicle Repair Service, another first-of-its-kind service in the Insurance sector.

In addition, HDFC ERGO customers can also use the Self-Inspection App to renew their without any physical documentation and inspection.

The new #CamSurvey service is currently available in & Pune, and will soon be extended to HDFC ERGO's network motor workshops pan

