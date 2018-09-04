HDFC Ergo launches cyber insurance policy for individuals

Private non-life insurer HDFC Tuesday announced the launch of a cyber policy for individuals named E@Secure.

This policy aims at providing comprehensive protection to individuals and their families against any cyber-attacks, cyber frauds or digital threats that could lead to a financial loss and or reputational loss, a release said.

The policy also pays for legal cost and expenses and legal advice sought by the insured in case of a legal dispute arising out of specified risks covered in the policy.

******************* partners with FutureSkills for employee training *



Tuesday announced its partnership with FutureSkills, a initiative, to train its workforce in next

This is a step towards reskilling and upskilling Tech Mahindra's workforce in next gen technologies, to enable them to deliver innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the customers, the company said in a statement.

FutureSkills is powered by Edcast, a leading Silicon Valley organisation for personalised learning.

******************* MTDC, MCGM make special arrangements for Ganesh festival *



To promote Ganesh festival amongst travellers, the (MTDC) Tuesday said it has made special arrangements for international tourists in association with the Municipal Corporation of Greater (MCGM).

A pavilion with over 300 capacity has been set up at Girgaum Chowpatty for tourists to observe and participate in the cultural fervour of Maharashtra, a release said.

The pavilion will include amenities like clean drinking water, mobile toilets, bus transport along with refreshment, Maharashtra tourism was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)