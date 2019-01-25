Tetra Pak wins ICC 'Social Impact Award' for Environment Sustainability

India, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider was felicitated with the ' (ICC) Social Impact' award in the 'Sustainable category'.

The award recognizes Tetra Pak's leading efforts in setting up a sustainable ecosystem for recycling of used cartons, using a multistakeholder approach and delivering measurable impact. The award recognizes the excellence of organisations in the sphere of social investment, corporate social responsibility and sustainability. More than 80 project nominations were received across different project categories from corporates, NGOs and implementation agencies, of which 40 were shortlisted for further evaluation.

Speaking about this recognition, Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, said, "We are honoured to receive this and it bears testimony to our passion for developing a sustainable recycling ecosystem in Recycling is an effective way to turn used paper-based Tetra Pak cartons, that would otherwise go waste, into wealth. And this is the philosophy that has driven us for close to 2 decades."

"Today, 1 in 3 Tetra Pak cartons is already being recycled and we are committed to increasing this significantly over the next few years. We also recognize that we cannot do it alone. Therefore, we continue to partner with stakeholders across the value chain - from consumers, waste-pickers, recyclers, brand owners, organizations, NGOs and local government bodies to make sure that the recycling model is truly sustainable," he added.

Tetra Pak cartons are primarily paper-based and fully recyclable. When recycled, they can be turned into many useful items like roofing sheets, classroom furniture, planters, notebooks, bags and more. Tetra Pak started establishing a recycling ecosystem for used cartons in the early 2000s, partnering with stakeholders across the recycling value chain.

Tetra Pak has also invested significantly in sensitizing consumers on their role in and recycling through programs like Go Green with Tetra Pak, in partnership with and in 2010, and a waste segregation program called 'Alag Karo', in partnership with and

The is the body of and industry in Eastern and North- The Social Impact Award is a flagship initiative of ICC with the intent of acknowledging organizations' concern towards the well-being of the society through adequate measures, not only for regulatory requirements but also as part of the management's commitment towards ensuring that stakeholders are adequately taken care of.

The rigorous 3 stage evaluation process included consideration by an esteemed jury consisting of CSR experts, and academicians to evaluate the entries from multiple perspectives. This was followed by a presentation to a corporate audience with live voting. Among other organizations competing in the Sustainability category were organizations like ICICI Foundation, and among others.

