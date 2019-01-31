Health Minister confers 'Award of Appreciation' to Rajiv Nath of AIMED for his contribution to global healthcare

-
ALSO READ
LS passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill
Acceptance of eIFU for Medical Device a Welcome Move: MTaI
Par panel suggests developing ESI hospitals on lines of AIIMS
Bills to supersede MCI, set up tribal university in Andhra introduced in Lok Sabha
-
Rajiv Nath was conferred with the prestigious 'Award of Appreciation' by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare for his contribution to the Global Public Healthcare sector at The Award of Appreciation Ceremony held yesterday at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, organized by Diaspora Foundation.
Nath was honoured for his valuable, remarkable and outstanding achievements in the field of healthcare & community services for affordable Medtech access & patients safety initiatives. His eminence and dynamic leadership to drive innovations and contributions in medical devices for healthcare has helped India to carve out a niche for itself in the global map.
He has demonstrated remarkable and exceptional performances in setting the agenda and road maps for the future healthcare by setting an exemplary entrepreneurial competency and leadership in the healthcare industry not only by his own manufacturing company Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd but also for the entire MedTech industry segment to realize his vision to position India among the top 5 manufacturing global hubs of medical devices.
As the Founder and Forum Coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), with over 350 Members nationwide, Nath has taken many initiatives of establishing a collaborative framework with various Dept. of the Govt. and media to bring to their attention issues troubling the industry and attract investments into India in his quest to make India as the Global Manufacturing Hub of Medical Devices - Make in India, Preferred Manufacturing Destination and the leading supplier of Medical Device worldwide.
Rajiv Nath is also the Jt. Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. which is having a turnover of over 600 Crores, one of the largest manufacturers of Disposable Syringes in the World and the largest for Auto Disable syringes along with being the President of All India Syringes & Needles Mfg. Association (AISNMA).
AiMeD is an Umbrella Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices covering all types of Medical Devices including consumables, disposables, equipment's instruments, Implants, electronics and diagnostics. With a Primary Membership of over 350 Manufacturers and additionally of over 200 Associate Members representing the interest of over 700 Manufacturers of Medical Devices to address the manufacturer's problems.
Nath expressing his gratitude to Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Diaspora Foundation said "I am pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive this award. It validates the contribution and efforts made by us at AIMED, HMD and AISNMA to better the healthcare sector in the country and internationally in areas of injection safety, drug delivery, patients safety and affordable access. This recognition by the Indian NRI Diaspora is an appreciation of the hard work and dedication we have made towards transforming the healthcare sector in India. I thank the teams of all three organisations who were always behind me, supporting my vision and working relentlessly to meet our common goal."
Recently Rajiv Nath has also been appointed as the Member on Board of National Medical Devices Promotion Council by DIPP established to boost and strengthen the Indian Medical Devices Sector and lead India to an export driven market in the Medical Devices sector.
We are glad MoH is serious about making PM Modi's mission of making quality healthcare affordable and available to the masses at large," said Rajiv Nath.
Rajiv Nath also applauded Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey's remarks for considering to increase custom duty on medical devices by 15-20 percent to promote indigenous manufacture of medical devices in order to reduce India's 70 percent to 90 percent import dependence on Medical Devices and ensure affordable access in long run to homegrown Indian made devices.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU