Healthians launches operations in Maharashtra

Healthians, India's largest health test at home service has entered and with the acqui-hiring of based that runs - A B2B diagnostic logistic service provider. As a part of the deal all employees, including the founder, will join

Healthy Labs, founded in January 2018, is a technology-driven B2B service provider that offers logistic support to in The company currently serves multiple aggregators and offline labs for offering

" offers a quick growth opportunity for to strengthen and expand its presence. This is another step towards reaching our 100 Cr. revenue target this financial year as we are adding 30 talented and skilled resources to our organization with this acquisition. This will surely help in expanding our footprint across the region", said Deepak Sahni, Founder and of

The company is looking for more acquisitions to fuel its aggressive growth plans and plans to invest over USD 5 million to expand its services to Pan- within the next 24 months.

"We will follow a similar model in the future to add more skilled phlebotomists to our ranks and continue our journey in becoming the largest service provider in this space", added Sahni.

"Healthians's acquihire of Healthy Labs spells a great career opportunity for us as it is the fastest growing diagnostic brand with a pan- presence. We share a similar vision of offering nothing less than Wow services to our customers", commented Nikhil Jadhav, Founder and of Healthy Labs.

Healthians has a strong presence in 30 plus cities across North, South, and With this deal, the company will be able to offer its services in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik and other parts of

This transaction marks a continuation of the company's current strategy of expansion within established and new territories. The company is looking at further acquisitions across South, and along with other emerging metros.

Started in 2015, Healthians has grown at a rapid pace. The company currently processes 60,000 plus samples every month and is now forging B2B partnerships in order to provide its services to aggregators, companies and

Healthians is India's largest health test at home service provider, trusted by over 600,000 households. Founded in 2015, the company is driven by the vision to add 10 healthy years to every Indian's life.

It's B2C and customer-centric approach makes it unique and positions it differently from existing B2B and franchise model businesses. The model not just offers a better price, convenience and experience apart from quality results but it also promotes wellness by offering free doctor and diet consultation with every report. Its diagnostic and chronic management plans have proven to be instrumental in effective disease management.

Technology-driven and well-being focused, Healthians offers highly trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and perfection in tests. The mission is to enable Indians in pursuing wellness from the comfort of their homes and seamlessly

The company that started with Delhi NCR now has operations in 30 plus cities across 7 states including Bangalore, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Dehradun, Jaipur, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Amritsar, to name a few. Through its proprietary concepts such as Health Karma, Health Tracker and AI-based reports, Healthians brings the benefits of tech intuitiveness helming its customers in living a better life.

Beyond tests, customers are informed of future health trends along with with medical recommendations, dietary and lifestyle advice on the basis of test reports, medical history and lifestyle inputs. The company prides itself in being of utmost standard unmatched by any other health test service provider in the country.

