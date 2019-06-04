No stamp duty for Navi Mumbai airport work-related contracts

The cabinet Tuesday decided not to charge stamp duty for contracts related to the construction of the upcoming international airport in Navi near here.

Government agency is developing the new airport.

The airport construction work includes excavation of minor minerals. The royalty charged for such excavation will also be waived, said a after the cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya here.

The cabinet also decided to charge a flat stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for tri-party contracts for redevelopment of dilapidated and dangerous buildings in

This will reduce the cost of redevelopment, the cabinet note said.

The cabinet also decided to extend the Atal Sahakari Abhiyan, which finances projects of cooperative societies, for financial year 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)