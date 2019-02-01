Significant measures to help poor and marginal population of our country, says Dr. Alok Roy

-
A populistic Budget with an eye on election. Hopefully, this will be good to both sides.
We can see significant measures to help poor and marginal population of our country. We wish best to both-policy makers and people of our country, said Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.
About Medica
Medica Hospitals, one of the major and fast-growing chain of hospitals in Eastern India today, has built and managed numerous healthcare facilities across the Eastern region over the past few years. The healthcare chain launched its operations with Medica North Bengal Clinic (MNBC) in Siliguri in 2008, and soon followed up with its flagship Hospital - Medica Superspecialty Hospital (MSH) - in Kolkata in 2010. The group has now footprints in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Assam.
