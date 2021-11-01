Heavy footfall in Gujarat markets, traders optimistic about sales

-
ALSO READ
Traders in Delhi want shops to be reopened soon as part of unlock process
Kerala HC slams state government over crowds outside Bevco outlets
Crowds without masks, social distancing at hill stations worrying: PM Modi
Order on Janpath market closure withdrawn after traders assure compliance
Auto industry chases the monsoon, but analysts are less optimistic
-
Heavy footfall is being witnessed in shops in Gujarat ahead of Diwali and that wedding season that has made traders happy and optimistic about sales.
Jewellery shops in the state are witnessing heavy crowds, particularly in Surat. Ahead of Diwali and the upcoming wedding season, people are buying gold jewellery as an investment or as a Diwali or wedding gift for their loved ones.
Jewellery shop owners are also pretty happy with heavy crowds and have cited a declining trajectory of COVID-19 cases as a reason. Moreover, according to the shop owners, sales for the last one month or so have been boosted by weddings and decreasing gold prices.
"Covid cases are low. Gold prices are low this time as compared to the last 2 years. People are buying gold as an investment and as gifts for Diwali, weddings," said Deepak, a jewellery shop owner.
Shops in Vadodara is also witnessing heavy crowds which have brought happiness to the faces of the traders. Crowds in local markets like Mangal Bazaar and Laheripura Road have made the traders increasingly optimistic of great sales during the Diwali season after a massive decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A trader named Mohammed Yusuf said, "The crowds have been really nice this time. The budgets of people this time have reduced, but the crowds have been great nonetheless. Traders are happy, so are the shoppers. We pray to god that it keeps going like this and the third wave of the pandemic does not arrive."
Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU