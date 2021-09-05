UP: Kisan Mahapanchayat underway in Muzaffarnagar amid tight security

-
Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is being held in Muzaffarnagar, on Sunday against the three central farm laws.
Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat which is termed as the 'biggest ever congregation of farmers' in the last nine months as the SKM stated.
"Appropriate arrangements have been made in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to ensure that no law and order problem arises. There is a possibility of farmers from neighbouring states Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand also attending the gathering," Director General of Police Mukul Goel told reporters.
Protesting farmers have been demanding repeal of the three farm laws. A woman farmer said, "We have gathered here demanding repeal of the three farm laws. We request the PM to take back the three laws."
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha organized "Kishan Mahapanchayat" at the Government Inter College grounds in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
While speaking to ANI, a Farmer from Haryana, said, "Our Prime Minister has no respect for the farmers. What type of king is Modi Ji if he is making the farmers sit in the winter? "
A woman farmer from the Jind district of Haryana said, "We have gathered here demanding repeal of the three farm laws. We request the PM to take back the three laws."
"The Kisan Mahapanchayat of September 5 in Muzaffarnagar will be historic. Let us go to Muzaffarnagar on September 5. All of you are invited to the Kisan Mahapanchayat," tweeted Rakesh Tikait.
The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.
