Goa govt extends Covid-19 curfew till July 5, announces CM Sawant

The Goa government extended the COVID-19 curfew by another seven days till July 5, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The Government of Goa has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021."

This is the fifth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the media bulletin issued by the state, Goa reported 235 new COVID cases, 293 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 2,604 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.60 per cent and 1,60,247 recoveries have been registered in the state so far. Since the onset of the pandemic, Goa recorded 3,032 deaths due to COVID-19.

