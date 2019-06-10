Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm

-
ALSO READ
Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD
Monsoon has hit Kerala coast: IMD
Depression over southeast and east central Arabian Sea to intensify further
Gujarat likely to get heavy rain due to cyclonic storm
Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea on June 11-12, warns MeT Dept
-
A heavy rainfall warning along with high wind speed has been issued in Saurashtra region and Kutch district of Gujarat for June 12, 13 and 14 due to a depression in the Arabian Sea which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm.
"A low-pressure area formed over South-East and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-Central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours," a release from IMD stated.
Giving further details, state IMD director Jayant Sarkar told ANI, "The depression over South-East, adjoining Lakshadweep and East-Central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of about 31 kmph on Monday. Within six hours it will become deep depression. Subsequently, in 24 hours it will become a cyclonic storm and thereafter it will further intensify and become a severe cyclonic storm. Its movement is towards the north-west."
He added, "The impact in Gujarat will be from June 12 evening onwards and on June 13 and June 14. With Gujarat, I mean Saurashtra and Kutch district. These places will receive heavy rainfall and wind speed, which will be around 100 km/hr, especially on June 13."
In this regard, "fisheries warning and port warning have been issued," said Sarkar.
"Also, we are issuing a special weather bulletin. We are also meeting the state government for the same," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU