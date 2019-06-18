Hema Malini takes oath as MP, ends it with 'Radhe-Radhe'

Hema Malini, who won the seat for the BJP, took oath as a member of the 17th on Tuesday.

Dressed in a peach saree with golden borders, she read the oath in Hindi.

Known as Bollywood's 'dream girl', Hema concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru", which led to the thumping of tables and chants of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

won Uttar Pradesh's seat for a second consecutive term in the national elections. She had contested against Narendra Singh of the (RLD) and local industrialist of

In 2014, the yesteryear's superstar had won the constituency by over 3 lakh votes.

Malini is the second member of her family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, her husband had also won the Bikaner constituency for the BJP.

This year, Dharmendra's son also took the political plunge and joined the BJP. He won Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat defeating sitting of Congress, Sunny also took oath as a parliamentarian earlier today.

