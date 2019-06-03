Here's how Aamir Khan wished his son Junaid Khan on his birthday

Each person's style of wishing and making their closed ones feel special is different. too wished his eldest son Junaid on his birthday in a special manner.

The "Dangal" shared a throwback picture of Junaid along with to wish his son a happy birthday.

Poking fun at Junaid 'Mr Perfectionist' shared the picture on his account with a hilarious caption. "I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie"

The adorable picture shows Junaid and Rani flashing a big smile and they seem to enjoy each other's company.

Junaid looks absolutely adorable in a red T-shirt and proud sharing the frame with Rani.

On the professional front, was last seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' and will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Helmed by Advait Chandan 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. The film will hit theatres 2020, next year at

