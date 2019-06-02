Salman Khan congratulates PM Modi and his cabinet

As took oath as the 15th of and introduced his cabinet, sent his wishes and congratulated the PM.

The 'Dabangg' in a tweet on Sunday congratulated the newly elected PM on forming a 'splendid' team'.

"Honourable Prime Minister, congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet in their endeavours to make a stronger and equal India," Salman tweeted.

It seems as if the was highly engrossed in the promotions of his upcoming film 'Bharat' slated to release on June 5, and so his wish came a bit late.

However, many celebrities from the film fraternity marked their presence at the event including Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actor

Overseas friends of the party from 15 countries including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, were also invited.

The second government headed by will have 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)