Here's how Jason Roy celebrated his maiden WC ton

England batsman celebrated his first and ninth One- (ODI) hundred in an unusual way against at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

The right-hander, on 97 runs, pulled a short ball to the deep square leg rope on the fifth delivery in the 27th over off Mustafizur Rahman and ran for a single. Unfortunately, he collided with umpire before he could celebrate the milestone with a hug from teammate A misfield helped him accomplish his ton from 92 balls.

Roy's century laid a solid foundation for the hosts as England returned back to their winning route. The Eoin Morgan-led side beat by 104 runs in the curtain-raiser match, before suffering a 14-run defeat at the hands of in their second match earlier.

The 28-year-old smashed 153 from 121 balls, including 14 boundaries and five sixes. Inside the 35th over, Mehidy dismissed Roy, who gave a catch to Mashrafe Mortaza at extra cover, leaving England at 235/3. Roy's 153 became the second highest individual score in the history of after compatriot Andrew Strauss's 158 against in 2011.

England smashed its biggest total in the tournament with 386/6, breaking their record of 338/8 against in 2011. The hosts bowled out for 280 and secured a 106-run victory in less than fifty overs.

Below the New Zealand, the hosts, with four points from three matches under their belt, will next take on on June 14 at Hampshire Bowl.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)