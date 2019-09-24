Here's how Jennifer Lopez reacted after Emilia Clarke praised her at Emmy's

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez sent out love to 'Game of Throne' star Emilia Clarke who praised JLo for her fashion game in her latest film 'Hustlers.'

Lopez who was paid tribute by Clarke on Emmy's purple carpet, responded in a very loving manner.

The 32-year-old Clarke who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series attended the award show on Sunday, where she gushed to Tonight, reported Fox News about Lopez's character from the new movie 'Hustlers.'

"I think that JLo in 'Hustlers' is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen," Clarke expressed. "I heckled in the cinema. I'm English, I don't do that, but I did! So JLo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long."

As soon as Lopez got to know about the star that praised her fashion sense and even took inspiration from her, she took to Instagram and expressed her own admiration for Emilia.

"When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona. #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke #daenerys," she wrote.

Clarke was all about JLo at the Emmys. Prior to the show, she revealed on Instagram that her entire look was inspired by Lopez.

"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk[?]" she captioned a selfie.

For the Emmy's Clarke donned a deep blue gown featuring a plunging neckline and bowtie waist detail.

