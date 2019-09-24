Prince Harry to open a hospital in Africa named after mother Diana

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry just proved that he is a doting son after he decided to open a hospital after the name of his late mother Princess Diana.

The 35-year-old arrived in South Africa with his wife Meghan Markle and their 4-month-old son Archie for the first day of their official 10-day tour.

The Daily Mail reported, as cited by Fox News on Monday that the British royal will visit the Huambo Orthopedic Centre in Angola which Princess Diana of Wales toured in 1997 at age 36 before her death.

According to the outlet, the Duke will also make the special visit on Friday to reopen it after it was named in her honor following a revamp.

"This is all about wanting to fulfill his mother's legacy," a source close to the palace told the outlet, reported by Fox News.

"This tour will see the Duke and Duchess go back to basics, using their profile in the right way to highlight causes they are both passionate about."

"In a particularly significant and poignant journey, the Duke of Sussex will have the opportunity to return to Angola to see first-hand the legacy of his mother the late Diana, Princess of Wales, whose visit to Huambo in 1997 helped raise awareness of the threat posed by land mines to communities and livelihoods," added Harry's private secretary Samantha Cohen.

