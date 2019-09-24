He has been psychologically tortured: Pamela Anderson about Julian Assange

American actor Pamela Anderson believes that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been psychologically tortured in prison.

The 52-year-old star appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, where she advocated for Assange's asylum, reported Fox News.

"He was right seeking asylum because everything he said was going to happen, happened," Anderson said.

Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010, the U.S. Justice Department announced, reported Fox News.

Since the arrest of Assange, Anderson has visited him in prison multiple times.

"He's just a fantastic guy," she said. "I saw him, he hugged me and picked me up off the ground. He's still this testament of human spirit."

When asked what the visit was like, she replied, "I went to visit him in prison. That's not somewhere you want to leave a dear friend. I care a great deal about Julian. I think he has been psychologically tortured."

"I just want people to understand that this is a good person who has dedicated himself to telling the truth to the public, which we deserve to know," she said. "Exposing war crimes and the people he's exposed haven't faced any penalty. But he's sitting in prison because there are obviously more stories to keep.

