Here's new release date for 'Ugly Dolls' in China

The release date of the animated feature film 'Ugly Dolls' was postponed and will now hit the Chinese theatres on August 8.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier slated for a release on May 31 in China, but due to the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, the release date experienced a shift.

'Ugly Dolls' has as its

Released on May 3 in the US, the film just managed to earn a minimal amount of USD 21 million worldwide, an even smaller number against its production budget- USD 45 million.

The film is set in the fictional town of Uglyville, where with her friends struggle to be different and loved ultimately. Later, they discover that one doesn't need to be perfect to lead a normal life.

'The Ugly Truth' has Nick Jonas' voice. Other singers who also lent their voices in the film are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Anitta, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha, and

Other voices including Pitbull, Gabriel Iglesias, Wanda Skyes, Lizo are also a part of 'Ugly Dolls'.

