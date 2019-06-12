Jennifer Aniston shares Ross, Rachel will 'absolutely' still be together

It has been 15 years since the popular TV series 'Friends' came to an end. While fans of the show may wonder if and Ross are still together, Jennifer Aniston, who played Green on the show, feels that they would be still going strong.

Speaking with in an interview with Today, as cited by People, Aniston shared her thoughts on what her fictional character would be up to in 2019. The 50-year-old said that she thinks would be living the family life and busy raising her daughter,

"Yes, Absolutely," Aniston said when Morales asked if Rachel would still be with Ross Geller, who was played by

Aniston continued to speak about her character's family life, trying to figure out how old will be Ross and Rachel's daughter.

"Emma's grown up. She's in college? Not yet. High school? Yeah. She's in high school. Let's say junior high," Aniston said.

was introduced in the season 7 finale after the couple had a one night stand. The baby was born during the following season, in 2002, which will make her about 17 years old today.

Jennifer's 'Murder Mystery' co-star chimed in, joking, "She's vaping in high school, and you're just looking the other way-way to go."

On the 'Murder Mystery' press tour, Aniston has been time and again questioned about a potential 'Friends' reboot and admitted that the idea is hypothetical.

"That was something that I just felt like saying a different answer because the question will not stop coming," she said, but also added that none of the other cast members were upset about her openness to the idea.

Aniston had previously told that "anything could happen" after the asked about a potential reboot.

"Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure," she said.

Actor Courteney Cox, who played on the show, previously said she wouldn't necessarily be opposed to the idea of a reboot either because she enjoyed working with the other actors.

"People ask us all the time, 'Will we ever do a remake?' That was a story about these group of people that are in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don't know if there's a way to redo it," Cox told People last October.

"I just don't see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don't see it happening. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had," she said.

"I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted," Cox added.

However other co-stars, including and David Schwimmer have been less open to the idea.

"It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?" Kudrow told Today in 2017.

"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches and walkers," Schwimmer told on her talk show last year.

Even if there is no potential reboot on the way, the Central Perk crew remain close.

"We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great. We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun," Kudrow told on his WTF podcast recently.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans who are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars back together.

Spanning across ten seasons, 'Friends' ran from 1994 to 2004 and portrayed the story of six in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan,

