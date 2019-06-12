Watch Meezaan-Sharmin's beautiful chemistry in 'Udhal Ho'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal' has released another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' featuring new faces and

Set around festival, the two-minute forty seconds dance number sung by Adarsh Shinde is infused with a Marathi vibe and brings out the romance between the lead pair.

Sharmin, who is an outsider to in the film, is shown gracefully moving to upbeat and rhythmical beats of the song, which makes one want to shake a leg.

has penned the lyrics and composed the track.

Earlier, the makers dropped the film's first track 'Aila Re', which seemed to be the typical style song. Set in a bar, the song features Meezan acing the choreography.

'Malaal' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Krishan Kumar, and who is introducing his niece and Javed Jaaferi's son,

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is scheduled to release on June 28.

