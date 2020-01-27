At 18, Billie Eilish becomes youngest to win Album of the Year at Grammys

Singer Billie Ellish had a history-making night at the 2020 Grammy awards as she won five awards, including record, album and song of the year, capping a night that also saw multiple wins for Lizzo and Lil Nas X.



Eilish, 18, became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go', breaking Taylor Swift's record, who won the award at age of 20 for "Fearless".



Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner now. Obama was honoured with the best spoken word album of the year award for her memoir "Becoming".

Other winners that held the golden gramophone this year include Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and others.



Here is the complete list of winners for the 62nd Grammy Awards: -

Album of the Year - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Song of the Year - 'Bad Guy' Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year - 'Bad Guy' Billie Eilish

Best New Artist - Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance - 'Truth Hurts' Lizzo

Best Pop Vocal Album - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - 'Old Town Road' Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Look Now, Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Best Rap Album - Igor, Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Song - 'A Lot' Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Rap Performance - 'Racks In The Middle' Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance - 'Higher' DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Country Album - While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - 'Speechless', Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance - 'Ride Me Back Home', Willie Nelson

Best Country Song- 'Bring My Flowers Now', Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Rock Album-Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

Best Rock Performance- 'This Land', Gary Clark Jr.

Best Alternative Music Album - Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Best R & B Performance - 'Come Home', Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000

Best Traditional R & B Performance - 'Jerome', Lizzo

Best R & B Song - 'Ventura', Anderson .Paak

Best Dance/Electronic Album - No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Recording - 'Got To Keep On', The Chemical Brothers

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media - A Star Is Born, (Various Artists)

Best Song Written For Visual Media - 'I'll Never Love Again', (Film Version) Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

Best Music Video - 'Old Town Road (Official Movie)', (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus) Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film - Homecoming, (Beyonce) Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Best Spoken Word Album - Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best Comedy Album - Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album - 'Hadestown', Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anais Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anais Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical - Finneas

With the 62nd edition of the prestigious music awards, Alicia Keys returned as the host of the show and dedicated her opening speech to NBA star Kobe Bryant who passed away recently in a helicopter crash.