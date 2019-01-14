'Uri: The Surgical Strike' shines through first-weekend

-
'Uri' has been the most physically demanding film: Vicky Kaushal
The film has surely impressed the audience and the box-office numbers are proof of it! Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection of the film over the weekend.
"#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," he tweeted.
The film minted Rs. 8.20 crore on the first day of its release, on Saturday the film earned Rs. 12.43 crore and on Sunday it made around Rs. 15.10 crore.
According to Box Office India, the film has scored better in the bigger cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The film has also managed to impress the people of East Punjab.
The movie, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.
The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.
The 'Raazi' star, plays the role of an army officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.
'The Accidental Prime Minister', a biopic on former PM Manmohan Singh based on a book by his former political adviser Sanjaya Baru, has also managed to record decent numbers. The biographical drama has earned an estimated Rs 12 crore, according to Box Office India.
