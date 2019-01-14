Critics' Choice Awards: Lady Gaga, Glenn Close tearful after tying for Best Actress

It was a tie! Lady Gaga and Glenn Close both won the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards for best actress on Sunday (local time).
The People Magazine reported that the duo while accepting the award was moved to tears.
"I am so thrilled it's a tie, I can't tell you," Close screamed as she accepted the trophy for her performance in 'The Wife'. "I was thinking that you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession and I know that from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other."
Next up, Gaga took the stage after being named the second winner for her role in 'A Star Is Born.'
The singer burst into tears upon accepting the award as she gave her co-star and director Bradley Cooper a long hug. She said, "I am so honored by this. I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed or that I could."
Close and Gaga were nominated alongside Emily Blunt, Toni Collette, Olivia Colman, Melissa McCarthy, and Yalitza Aparicio.
Meanwhile, Gaga also took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best song with 'Shallow.'
The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.
