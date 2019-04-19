Here's when 'Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters' will release in India

After the massive success of 'Godzilla' and 'Kong
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date on his Twitter handle. He also shared a new poster of the upcoming film.
The epic action-adventure is slated to release in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
He wrote, "Warner Bros to release #Godzilla2: #KingOfTheMonsters on 31 May 2019... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."
The film, directed by Michael Dougherty stars Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many others, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The film's human characters include Kyle who plays the role of Millie's character Madison's father named Mark Russell. Dr Emma Russell (played by Vera), a scientist working for the beast-hunting organisation Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Millie.
The pair is kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as "a mysterious organisation, with their own plans for the creatures."
The film looks to bring back Godzilla's glory days with an all-out kaiju battle royale between the big lizard himself and his three most iconic enemies: Mothra, a massive moth once worshipped by the ancient world as a guardian angel, Rodan, a powerful pterodactyl the size of two skyscrapers with rocky skin and Godzilla's most infamous archenemy, King Ghidora, a fearsome three-headed dragon capable of generating powerful stratosphere-ripping storms as he flies, reported Variety.
The upcoming film is the sequel to the Gareth Edwards-directed 'Godzilla' which released in 2014.
