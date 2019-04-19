Here's when 'Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters' will release in India

After the massive success of 'Godzilla' and 'Kong

Indian announced the release date on his handle. He also shared a new poster of the upcoming film.

The epic action-adventure is slated to release in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

He wrote, " to release #Godzilla2: #KingOfTheMonsters on 31 May 2019... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."

The film, directed by stars Millie Bobby Brown, nominee Vera Farmiga, nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many others, reported Weekly.

The film's human characters include Kyle who plays the role of Millie's character Madison's father named Dr (played by Vera), a working for the beast-hunting organisation Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Millie.

The pair is kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as "a mysterious organisation, with their own plans for the creatures."

The film looks to bring back Godzilla's glory days with an all-out battle royale between the big lizard himself and his three most iconic enemies: Mothra, a massive moth once worshipped by the ancient world as a guardian angel, Rodan, a powerful pterodactyl the size of two skyscrapers with rocky skin and Godzilla's most infamous archenemy, Ghidora, a fearsome three-headed dragon capable of generating powerful stratosphere-ripping storms as he flies, reported Variety.

The upcoming film is the sequel to the Gareth Edwards-directed 'Godzilla' which released in 2014.

