It's absurd and you should be fired: Justin Bieber slams Laura Ingraham

has slammed host Laura for mocking late Nipsey Hussle, asserting that the host should be fired for her 'absurd' comment.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old called out to Laura for 'disrespecting' Nipsey, who was shot dead in front of his clothing store in on March 31.

"Laura absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on," Bieber wrote. "Doesn't matter who it is. But disrespecting someone's who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?"

Hitting out at Laura, Bieber asked, "Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television? It's absurd and you should be fired period."

According to People, Laura, while speaking at Hussle's memorial service, was seen laughing.

"Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to Nipsey Hussle," Laura began. "Now this dear recently released a song called 'FDT' [F--- Donald Trump]."

She went on to mock the late after playing a clip of the song in her show. However, the clip only featured American YG and not Nipsey, People confirmed.

Meanwhile, City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be named in honour of Hussle.

