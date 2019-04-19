Lil Dicky's new music video 'Earth' released

More than a dozen artists joined hands to work in American Lil Dicky's latest song 'Earth', which is a musical inspiration to lift awareness on climate change. The song which released on Friday is also an ode to the World Day.

The 32-year old shared the song through his handle and wrote, " out now".

The seven-minute and eleven second animated music video has voices from Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy,

The music video is helmed by and Federico Heller, and produced by Zeda Stone, Michael Broccolo, and German Heller.

collaborated with the DiCaprio Foundation (established in 1998) for 'Earth', reported People.

The Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo, also shared the song through his and asserted that the collections made through the song, video and merchandise will go to the partners of the foundation.

" Thank you to and all the artists that came together to make "Earth" happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many DiCaprio Foundation partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. Link in bio to watch. WeLoveTheEarth," he captioned.

Caprio further shared the names of the organisations that would benefit, "The DiCaprio Foundation partners that will benefit from this collaboration include: 100 Is Now, Global Green Grants, the Quick Response Fund for Nature, and the "

This new music video includes a website, named 'We Love The Earth', reported People. In partnership with LDF, they also feature some merchandise printed on sustainable materials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)