'Godzilla II...' gets India release date

Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island", the next chapter, " II: Of The Monsters", will release in on May 31.

A presentation of Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Ltd, the will release in in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.

The action adventure pits against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto zoological agency Monarch as it's members face off against god-sized monsters including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, and the three-headed

On what to expect from the film, said: "The approach that my writing partner and I took was that Godzilla, the Mutos, Mothra, Rodan, -- they're a super-species.

"These creatures were worshiped as ancient gods; they are the reasons we have stories about dragons and giants and titans. Because if you look at the entire world's collection of ancient myths, you realise that they all have stories about monsters. What we're trying to establish is the idea that and his brethren are the reason for that."

It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and

